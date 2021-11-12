Mysterious Android Auto Shows Up All of a Sudden, Hopefully Not Very Widespread

There are many things that could go wrong in the world of Android Auto, and more often than not, it’s all caused by bad cables.
In other words, the majority of struggles experienced by users are connectivity errors. According to some very unlucky fellows, such a thing is happening right now totally out of the blue.
More specifically, some users who turned to Google’s forums to report this new behavior indicate that what they’re getting when trying to connect their Android devices to the head unit in a car is a mysterious error code 22.
Furthermore, these users say the error indicates “Android Auto isn’t integrated into the operating system,” which in theory suggests the app is no longer detected on the mobile device.
But this isn’t the case, according to all the reports. This is because the error shows up on devices where Android Auto worked just perfectly until recently, so right now, nobody knows exactly what’s happening.
So is there anything these users can do to restore Android Auto in their cars? Not necessarily, as error 22 appears to be as mysterious as it gets.
There’s no information on error 22 on Google’s support page, so it’s hard to tell what exactly is happening and how the whole thing could be fixed.
As it turns out, the problem showed up after a recent update, so one thing that’s worth trying is downgrading to an earlier version of Android Auto. This can be done with the stand-alone APK installer, and in theory, it should help restore the app if the latest update is the one to blame for error 22.
On the other hand, there’s no doubt Google itself needs to look into this, though right now, it’s still not clear how many people are affected. The error doesn’t seem to be very widespread, but it remains to be seen if others chime in to report a similar behavior in their cars after updating to the latest versions of Android Auto.
