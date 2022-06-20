You Can Now Spice Up Your Tesla's Interior With This $30,000 Guilt-Free Upgrade

Tesla’s S, 3, X, and Y models can now have luxurious interiors that don’t involve sacrificing animals. The upgrade is possible for new cars and can also be retrofitted. It’s offered by the von Holzhausen company. Here’s what you need to know about the $30,000 interior change that can easily climb up in value.
Three years ago, Elon Musk promised everyone that Tesla won’t be using animal leather anymore. Switching to a vegan option meant an entire process had to change. Unfortunately, it didn’t go very well. Many customers complained about the quality of the synthetic materials found in the automaker’s cars that can now be safely considered expensive.
If you’re tired of the limited interior options offered by Tesla for its vehicles, then you can choose the von Holzhausen x Unplugged Performance version. Both companies promise this option takes quality and sustainability to a whole other level. Careful, though! It is pricey. Fortunately, every Tesla vehicle aside from the Semi will be eligible to take part in a program that changes the cabin materials. That's right, they're ready even for the Cybertruck and the Roadster.
The collaboration between von Holzhausen and Unplugged Performance will bring a new high-quality option for Tesla interiors. The team that created the new type of vegan leather says it uses bamboo. They call it Banbu Leather and claim it’s being made from the most renewable material found on Earth.
The program is available for newly ordered vehicles. In this instance, the customer buys the car, SUV, or truck from Unplugged Performance, and they make sure it’s finished exactly as the customer wants. Then, they’ll ship it to the customer’s location.
Existing Tesla owners can also change their cars’ interiors.
No matter what option you choose, the first thing you have to do is to pay a $500 refundable deposit. The cost to replace the synthetic Tesla leather with the von Holzhausen bamboo-based vegan leather is $29,995. Customers can pick for free their preferred material colors, stitching details, perforations, and stitching thread color.
If you’re looking forward to adding Alcantara or other premium vegan options, then the prices start from $39,995. The team is also accepting special requests.
Unplugged Performance says it takes over 100 hours of “expert craftsmanship” to change a basic Tesla interior with a von Holzhausen one.
The von Holzhausen company has been established by Vicki von Holzhause. She’s an American designer married to Franz von Holzhausen – Tesla’s Chief Designer.
