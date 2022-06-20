Taken Apart 1958 Chevrolet Impalas Are a Surprising Trio, Dusty, Dirty, and Complete

1958 was the year when the Impala nameplate came to be, as Chevrolet launched it specifically to serve as the top-of-the-line Bel Air.
However, it didn’t take long before the GM brand figured out the Impala should be positioned as a stand-alone series. So in 1959, the new nameplate was promoted to a dedicated lineup, therefore giving birth to the second-generation Impala.
Both the 1958 and 1959 Impalas have become the dream of many collectors out there, and this is why an example in a mint condition is typically worth thousands of bucks.
Someone on Craigslist, however, has come up with something that is likely to catch the attention of many people involved in the restoration of classic cars. This is because they are selling not one, not two, but three different Impala projects, all of them born in 1958 and still coming with all the parts.
The photos clearly show the condition of the three hardtops, so just don’t expect anything in a mint condition. The cars have already been taken apart, so it goes without saying they aren’t easy projects. But given they are still complete, the restoration could eventually become less complicated, of course, depending on the condition of everything.
The first thing these Impalas seem to need is a good wash, especially as they’re dirty and dusty from what is likely a long time of sitting in storage.
Unfortunately, the seller doesn’t provide too many specifics on each car, so, for instance, it’s hard to tell if the engines are still around.
But on the other hand, the Impalas are said to come with V8 units, so most likely, at least one of the engines that were fitted on these 2-door hardtops is currently available.
As for the price, the trio obviously isn’t cheap. If you want to buy all of them, the seller is willing to let them go for $42,500. Otherwise, the cheapest is priced at $12,500, while the most expensive can be yours for $15,500.
