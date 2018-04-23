You Can Now Smell the Volvo S90 Ambience Concept

The Beijing Auto Show, also know as Auto China, kicks off this week, bringing a host of novelties for the local market, but not so many for the global one. That is because the event comes on the heels of three major events that, even if they take place in lesser markets like Europe or North America, have the advantage of seniority and prestige.

19 photos



“The S90 Ambience Concept will reinforce our premium brand values in this important region.” In Beijing, most new concepts or cars presented are Asia-oriented, but some could be used as reference for future global models, should the impact they have be significant.In Volvo’s case, the Chinese event is the perfect venue for the unveiling of a unique S90 Excellence three-seater. Called Ambience Concept, this special S90 is supposed to be a premiere when it comes to “sensory experience that synchronizes visuals, sound, and scent to redefine in-car luxury.”Being an executive-oriented model, the purpose of the concept is to focus on the passengers of the car, not on the driver.First of all, we have the visual elements on the ceiling which can be controlled via a smartphone app. Depending on the mood of the passengers, the ceiling of the car is capable of rendering six different themes: Northern Lights, Scandinavian Forest, Swan Lake, Archipelago and Rain, Nocturnal and Freedom.Depending on the selected theme, synchronised audio plays through the car’s Bowers and Wilkins sound system. And on top of that, each of the first four themes mentioned above comes with unique scents which deploys from a location in the center console.For now, this entire idea of Volvo’s is limited to the concept being shown in China. But especially for the local market, the carmaker says it is considering making it available on the production S90 Excellence as well.“The Ambience Concept was created primarily for the China market and provides a contrast to China’s sometimes hectic city environments,” Martin Andersson, Volvo’s head of special vehicles, justified the decision to put such features into the car.“The S90 Ambience Concept will reinforce our premium brand values in this important region.”