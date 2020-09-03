The First Gold-Plated Porsche in the World Is Visualis’ 22-Carat Boxster

4 The Secret Way to Fix Text-to-Speech Issues in Waze on CarPlay and Android Auto

3 How to Deal with Waze Problems on Android Auto and CarPlay Like a Pro

2 Google Announces Waze Update with Features Available for a Limited Time

More on this:

Yet Another Bug Plaguing CarPlay So You’d Better Not Update Your iPhone

While CarPlay is generally considered more refined and reliable than Android Auto, it doesn’t necessarily mean that everything here is working exactly as expected. 5 photos



More specifically, several users have turned to



In other words, controlling the volume of the playing music is no longer possible as the controller only adjusts the volume of the navigation guidance that’s running on CarPlay.



Several users are blaming a recent iPhone update – indeed, Apple rolled out iOS 13.7 earlier this week, but there’s a good chance this isn’t the culprit this time.



The volume bug could actually be caused by Waze, the Google-owned navigation app that helps drivers beat the insane traffic in crowded cities by providing alternative routes based on user reports.







If this is the case, then simply removing Waze should restore the expected volume control behavior – note that the bug occurs even if Waze isn’t running on the iPhone.



Right now, however, we can’t be 100 percent sure that Waze is the culprit, and users blaming iOS 13.7 could be right as well. So the best way to go if you’re not running the latest Waze and iOS versions is to not update your iPhone until more information on what happens becomes available. And the living proof is a new bug that a growing number of CarPlay users are forced to deal with and which is breaking down the volume control on the head unit.More specifically, several users have turned to reddit to report an issue when touching the controllers to adjust the music volume, explaining that only the level of the navigation alerts is actually increased or decreased.In other words, controlling the volume of the playing music is no longer possible as the controller only adjusts the volume of the navigation guidance that’s running on CarPlay.Several users are blaming a recent iPhone update – indeed, Apple rolled out iOS 13.7 earlier this week, but there’s a good chance this isn’t the culprit this time.The volume bug could actually be caused by Waze, the Google-owned navigation app that helps drivers beat the insane traffic in crowded cities by providing alternative routes based on user reports. The problem was acknowledged by the Waze team earlier this year when it first showed up, with an emergency update bringing things back to normal shortly after that. The behavior of this issue seems to be identical to what happened at that point, which means that iOS 13.7 is unlikely to be the one to blame for the volume bug but Waze.If this is the case, then simply removing Waze should restore the expected volume control behavior – note that the bug occurs even if Waze isn’t running on the iPhone.Right now, however, we can’t be 100 percent sure that Waze is the culprit, and users blaming iOS 13.7 could be right as well. So the best way to go if you’re not running the latest Waze and iOS versions is to not update your iPhone until more information on what happens becomes available.