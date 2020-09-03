Official Photos: 2021 Hyundai Tucson Teased With “Parametric Dynamics” Styling

After much speculation, plenty of prototypes, and a few leaks from South Korea, the all-new Tucson has been officially teased by Hyundai in three photographs. “Parametric Dynamics” is how the exterior design theme is called, and the pompous name certainly lives up to the crossover’s jewel-like surface details.
The first photo, as you can obviously tell, is dominated by the Parametric Hidden Lights integrated into the futuristic grille. The signature lighting complements the wider track of the Tucson, and the wheelbase has also been stretched to create more legroom for the rear passengers. Don’t, however, expect a jacked-up wagon.
Hyundai describes the fourth generation of the Tucson as featuring “a slinky coupé-like character,” but that isn’t quite true if you remember that coupe used to mean something else before BMW rolled out the X6 and Mercedes-Benz the CLS. What does make the compact crossover more appealing visual-wise over its predecessor are the shorter overhangs, longer hood, as well as the full-width taillights.
An evolution of the “Sensuous Sportiness” design identity of the all-new Elantra, the way the Tucson looks can rightfully be described as desirable. Brand snobbery aside, have you seen a more interesting crossover with the Hyundai logo on the front grille and steering wheel? Speaking of which, take a look at the dashboard.
“A dual cockpit layout that offers personalized space” is in the pipeline, “intuitively optimized for a high-tech user experience.” How the touchscreen infotainment system is integrated into the floating console makes the cabin that more interesting, and if you look even closer, you can also see a push-button gear selector for the automatic transmission.
On the suck-squeeze-bang-blow front, don’t get your hopes up for anything more than a four-cylinder turbo. The South Korean automaker’s performance division is certain to roll out the sporty N-Line and hotter N at some point in the future, with the latter expected to pack 340 HP or thereabouts.
Based on the Vision T plug-in hybrid concept from the 2019 L.A. Auto Show, electric assistance is also in the offing. Don’t, however, brace yourself for the Tucson EV because Hyundai has a dedicated sub-brand for that called IONIQ.
