Yellow Ferrari 488 Pista Spotted in Highway Traffic, Looks Like a Rocket

The Ferrari 488 Pista never ceases to amaze us, so, despite the fact that we've already seen the first reviews, even a public road sighting of the track special can act like an attention magnet.

5 photos



The first clip (the one on the left), allows us to zoom in on a yellow Fezza that does its thing on the highway, with its license plate looking like a manufacturer unit. As for the second video, this portrays a red example of the mid-engined delight that was caught on camera while on a normal road.



The 488 Pista recently



To be more precise, the Maranello machine managed to play the 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) game in 2.26 seconds, which makes for the kind of performance that can leave Dodge Demon owners wondering what hit them.



Of course, with the tested machine being a press car, we couldn't help but wonder whether its specs match those of owner vehicles.



And since we'll most likely never get our answer, we'll move on to remind you of the delicious acceleration figures of the twin-turbo V8 monster. According to the Italian automotive producer, the toy needs 2.85 seconds for the 0 to 62 mph sprint, 7.6 seconds for the 0 to 124 mph (200 kph) run and comes with a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).



Then again, handling might be even more important that straight-line poke when it comes to the this



Multiple examples of the 720 hp beast have been spotted out in the wild and we've brought along two pieces of footage that showcase this, which you'll find at the bottom of the page.The first clip (the one on the left), allows us to zoom in on a yellow Fezza that does its thing on the highway, with its license plate looking like a manufacturer unit. As for the second video, this portrays a red example of the mid-engined delight that was caught on camera while on a normal road.The 488 Pista recently swept us off our feet thanks to the results it delivered during an acceleration test.To be more precise, the Maranello machine managed to play the 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) game in 2.26 seconds, which makes for the kind of performance that can leave Dodge Demon owners wondering what hit them.Of course, with the tested machine being a press car, we couldn't help but wonder whether its specs match those of owner vehicles.And since we'll most likely never get our answer, we'll move on to remind you of the delicious acceleration figures of the twin-turbo V8 monster. According to the Italian automotive producer, the toy needs 2.85 seconds for the 0 to 62 mph sprint, 7.6 seconds for the 0 to 124 mph (200 kph) run and comes with a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).Then again, handling might be even more important that straight-line poke when it comes to the this Ferrari . Alas, it's not all that often that we get to see timed laps involving Maranello machines. Nevertheless, we constantly keep an eye out for such stunts and we'll return with the potential results as soon as we get our keyboards on them.