autoevolution
 

Yellow Ferrari 488 Pista Spotted in Highway Traffic, Looks Like a Rocket

14 Jun 2018, 9:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The Ferrari 488 Pista never ceases to amaze us, so, despite the fact that we've already seen the first reviews, even a public road sighting of the track special can act like an attention magnet.
5 photos
Ferrari 488 Pista 0-62 mph sprintFerrari 488 Pista 0-62 mph sprintFerrari 488 Pista 0-62 mph sprintFerrari 488 Pista 0-62 mph sprint
Multiple examples of the 720 hp beast have been spotted out in the wild and we've brought along two pieces of footage that showcase this, which you'll find at the bottom of the page.

The first clip (the one on the left), allows us to zoom in on a yellow Fezza that does its thing on the highway, with its license plate looking like a manufacturer unit. As for the second video, this portrays a red example of the mid-engined delight that was caught on camera while on a normal road.

The 488 Pista recently swept us off our feet thanks to the results it delivered during an acceleration test.

To be more precise, the Maranello machine managed to play the 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) game in 2.26 seconds, which makes for the kind of performance that can leave Dodge Demon owners wondering what hit them.

Of course, with the tested machine being a press car, we couldn't help but wonder whether its specs match those of owner vehicles.

And since we'll most likely never get our answer, we'll move on to remind you of the delicious acceleration figures of the twin-turbo V8 monster. According to the Italian automotive producer, the toy needs 2.85 seconds for the 0 to 62 mph sprint, 7.6 seconds for the 0 to 124 mph (200 kph) run and comes with a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).

Then again, handling might be even more important that straight-line poke when it comes to the this Ferrari. Alas, it's not all that often that we get to see timed laps involving Maranello machines. Nevertheless, we constantly keep an eye out for such stunts and we'll return with the potential results as soon as we get our keyboards on them.

ferrari 488 pista Ferrari ferrari 488
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Drifting Guide for Dummies Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Tank Vs. Well How to Use the Bush Winch Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
 
 