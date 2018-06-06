Ferrari Rocks Subjective 2018 Engine of the Year Awards

autoevolution
 

It's human nature to try and classify all that surrounds us on a scale from best to worst. In the automotive world awards, tops, and recognitions are a necessary weapon that gives a carmaker an edge over another.
Over the past few days, the Internet has been flooded with press releases issued by various automakers. The topic? We won the Engine of the Year award. And we. And we. All of us, they say.

This year, UKi Media & Events held its 20th annual Engine of the Year competition. For the past two decades, the organization and the 70 motoring journalists that act as a jury has been having their say on what engine of what car rocked the industry the most. And so they did this year.

There were 13 categories for which the jurors to choose winners, ranging from sub 1-liter to above 4-liters. There were also categories for electric, green, new and performance engines.

The results of the voting, based on the subjective driving impressions and technical knowledge of the jurors, as UKI Media says, have designated one major winner, that claimed the top spot in no less than five of the thirteen categories. And it also snatched the grand prize of International Engine of the Year.

Ferrari’s 3.9-liter bi-turbo V8, used in the 488 GTB, 488 Spider and 488 Pista was the king of all power plants this year, being voted Best Performance Engine, Best Engine in the 3- to 4-liter category and International Engine of the Year.

The other power plant that topped two categories is the 6.5-liter V12 used in the 812 Superfast, which grabbed the title in the above 4-liter category and the Best New Engine one.

To qualify for the prizes, the engines had to have been fitted into a passenger car on sale. For every category, jurors voted based on fuel economy, smoothness, performance, noise, and driveability. Each juror had 25 points to give, with a minimum of one and a maximum of 15 points to be awarded to any given engine.

“It is a fact that a Ferrari with anything other than a spectacular engine is set to become commercially unloved,” said in a statement Graham Johnson managing director of UKi Media & Events.

“There have been less-than-beautiful Ferraris over the years, but because the engines in such cars were masterpieces, the vehicles still proved popular. There have also been Ferraris produced that – whisper it – could have handled better, but thanks to award-winning engines, these cars still have legendary status.”
