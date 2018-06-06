Lewis Hamilton's LaFerrari Aperta Gets Towed in Los Angeles

It's no secret that Lewis Hamilton is a Ferrari aficionado. And with Formula One traveling to Canda for the next Grand Prix this weekend, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas drive has decided to reach North America early and indulge in a bit of Prancing Horse hooning. The F1 star took delivery of his LaFerrari Aperta, with the athlete having been spotted driving the thing around Hollywood.
Nevertheless, it seems that Hamilton's open-top Fezza trip came to an abrupt end when the 963 hp machine had to be towed. We're not sure what kind of problems the gas-electric hypercar encountered, but, thanks to one of the images above, we can see this being loaded on a truck - pixel tip to the Magazin Pro Driver CZ for the photo. Despite the lack of info surrounding the incident, one of the likely causes could be a drained battery.
Going past the incident, we can't help but zoom in on the spec of the Prancing Horse halo car.
This is a brilliant opportunity to remind you that the F1 driver also owns an all-red LaFerrari Coupe. However, while that car comes in all-red form, the Aperta features a black and white theme.
An untrained eye might label this as just another white Ferrari, but that's far from the case. For one thing, the black wheels and the carbon fiber Scuderia shields, as well as the wheel hub caps, which are also made from the wonder material, create a strong contrast. Red is also part of the mix, with the hue being found on the brake calipers.
As for the cabin of the hybrid Ferrari, the black Alcantara is mixed with red piping.
We also added a piece of footage showcasing Hamilton doing his thing in the Aperta at the bottom of the page - the clip involves the LaF, along with a slightly modded F12 sprinting down Sunset Boulevard.
