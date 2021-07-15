Yellow Ferrari 333 SP Spotted Flexing V12 at Monza, Sounds and Looks Glorious

Unveiled in 1993 as Ferrari's first sports prototype race car in 20 years, the 333 SP is Maranello's most forgotten nameplate. And that's a shame because the 333 is as glorious as V12-powered Ferraris get. Well, not only I'm here to remind you about it, but I also want to show you a yellow-painted example roaring like mad on the race track.
One of 40 units built in the mid-1990s, this yellow 333 SP (chassis no. 034), was spotted racing at the Monza Historic and Dix Mille Tours events, both part of the Endurance Racing Legends series. Thanks to race car enthusiast "19Bozzy92," we can see it run hot laps at Autodromo Nazionale Monza and Circuit Paul Ricard, two of the most exciting race tracks out there.
The 333 SP looks quite exotic in yellow, especially since most Ferraris are painted red, but it's the engine note that grabs all the attention. Unlike other Ferrari racing prototypes from the past, the 333 SP was fitted with a Formula One engine.
Specifically, Ferrari modified the 65-degree V12 mill used in the 641 F1 racers during the 1990 Formula One season. It's the car that was driven to no fewer than six wins and eight podiums by Alain Prost and Nigel Mansell, which resulted in a second-place finish for Ferrari in the manufacturers' championship that year.
Originally a 3.5-liter unit, the V12 was enlarged to four liters and paired to a gearbox built by Dallara using Hewland parts. Legendary racecar engineering consultant Tony Southgate, who helped run the cars until 1995, described the V12 as "one of the most reliable race engines I have ever worked with." But you don't need too much technical information to enjoy its incredible exhaust note. Did I mention that this V12 generates 640 horsepower and revs up to 11,000?!
The car that marked Ferrari's return to sports car racing after two decades, the 333 SP made its track debut in the 1994 IMSA GT Championship at Road Atlanta. Ferrari won the series in 1995 and, following an update in 1998, the 333 SP became the dominant force in the International Sports Racing Series.
Even though it became outdated toward the 2000s, the prototype race car made official appearances through 2003. To remain competitive, some privateers swapped the Ferrari V12 for Judd units.
A total of 40 chassis were built. The first 14 were put together by Dallara, while the remaining 26 were assembled by Michelotto. Around 27 of them were raced.
Check out this yellow beauty in the video below. Hopefully the footage will keep you entertained until Ferrari unveils its upcoming Le Mans Hypercar racer.
