3 2023 BMW M2 Coupe Will Be the Most M Car of the Third Millenium

More on this:

The BMW M2 CS Racing Sounds Like a Proper Race Car at the Track

Introduced in late 2020 as a replacement for the old M240i Racing, the M2 CS Racing is BMW's latest entry-level race car. But make no mistake, while it's the most affordable racer in the BMW M Motorsport stable, it's no slouch and it has what it takes to handle the rigors of international racing. 1 photo



The M2 CS Racing has already proven itself in the Racing Cup NLS category of the Nurburgring Endurance Series, where it's being used by no fewer than eight teams. The M2 CS has already completed in three four-hour races at the Nurburgring Nordschleife as of early May, with six more to go by the end of 2021.



But this compact racer isn't limited to just one series. It also got its very own



The burbling mill under the M2 CS Racing's hood is a modified version of the S55 engine found in the road car. The twin-turbo, 3.0-liter inline-six mates to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and it's available in two different versions. There's a more basic racer with an adjustable power output between 280 and 365 horsepower and a more potent variant capable of 450 horses.



Of course, output varies depending on the balance of performance specified by each category, as it happens in all major, FIA-regulated racing series.



What I like most about this race car is that it looks a lot like the



Yes, it's not as fast and powerful as its bigger siblings, the M4 GT4 and M6 GT3, but this footage from the Monza track shows that the little M2 CS is as nimble as race-spec Bimmers get. And it sounds quite throaty too, especially when compared to the street-legal coupe.The M2 CS Racing has already proven itself in the Racing Cup NLS category of the Nurburgring Endurance Series, where it's being used by no fewer than eight teams. The M2 CS has already completed in three four-hour races at the Nurburgring Nordschleife as of early May, with six more to go by the end of 2021.But this compact racer isn't limited to just one series. It also got its very own one-make cup within the DTM championship and it's eligible for a wide variety of touring car championships (including TC America) and national cups in Europe.The burbling mill under the M2 CS Racing's hood is a modified version of the S55 engine found in the road car. The twin-turbo, 3.0-liter inline-six mates to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and it's available in two different versions. There's a more basic racer with an adjustable power output between 280 and 365 horsepower and a more potent variant capable of 450 horses.Of course, output varies depending on the balance of performance specified by each category, as it happens in all major, FIA-regulated racing series.What I like most about this race car is that it looks a lot like the road-going model , with only the bigger rear wing and the wheels setting it apart. And the fact that it's an affordable race car that starts from only €95,000 (about $115,000 at the current exchange rates) before VAT in Europe. The lower price enables amateur privateers to pursue their passion for racing without breaking the bank, which is exactly what motorsport was all about back in the early days.