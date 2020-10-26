Wrench Kings’ Custom Royal Enfield Himalayan Is Ready for Adventure

Audi RS Q8 Gets Prescribed the Manhart Treatment, Hosts 887 HP

Sure enough, I couldn’t resist the urge to feature another remarkable entity for too long. As such, we’ll be proceeding with a closer analysis of WK’s seriously rugged



The donor is powered by an air-cooled SOHC single-cylinder mill, with a displacement of 411cc. At 6,500 rpm, the engine is fully capable of delivering up to 24 hp, while a torque output of around 24 pound-feet (32 Nm) will be achieved between 4,000 and 4,500 revs. This force is passed on to a chain final drive via a five-speed gearbox.



To make their bespoke project come to life, Wrench Kings teamed up with Gannet Design’s Ulfert Janssen. The latter is responsible for the bike’s outlandish, yet oddly intriguing design language. On the other hand, Netherlands’ moto gurus kicked things off by crafting a set of gilled side panels that sit below the gas tank, as well as an ominous front fairing, which hosts a pair of projector-style headlights.



We notice a set of grippy Dunlop tires hugging the wheels and a robust Acerbis skid plate shielding the single-cylinder powerplant. For a touch of high-tech navigation goodness, the workshop tasked TomTom with supplying a Rider 550 GPS module. This bad boy was conveniently equipped atop the stock gauge cluster for a clutter-free aesthetic.



The finishing touches consist of a majestic tan leather saddle, supported by a tweaked subframe unit. As to that jerry can, it was repurposed to offer additional storage space for extended rides. Last but not least, the bodywork received a juicy color scheme that blends a grey base with gold mesh trimmings.



