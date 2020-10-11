More on this:

Yamaha’s Upcoming Long-Range Tenere 700 Rally Spied, Flexes Massive Fuel Tank

Despite the fact that Yamaha’s Tenere 700 underwent a bumpy debut, the Japanese adventure machine eventually managed to find its rightful place on this segment. Sure enough, this accomplishment led to the expansion of Yamaha’s beloved Tenere family. 10 photos DOHC parallel-twin powerplant, which boasts a healthy compression ratio of 11.5:1. This untamed monstrosity packs four valves per cylinder and a solid displacement of 689cc.



At 9,000 rpm, the engine is fully capable of generating up to 72 hp, along with 50 pound-feet (68 Nm) of twisting force at around 6,500 rpm. This power is channeled to a chain final drive via a six-speed constant mesh gearbox. Other notable highlights include a robust skid plate, an Akrapovic slip-on muffler and, of course, that gorgeous color scheme, reminiscent of Yamaha’s legendary Dakar livery. Needless to say, the Tenere 700 Rally is one hell of a beast!



Now, you might already be familiar with the firm’s plan to develop a long-range variant of their glorious adventure bike. Well, it just so happens that a prototype was recently spied, and its production-ready aesthetic fuels our hype for a nearing official reveal.



The very first thing you’ll notice is that colossal gas tank. I mean, all the camo might be concealing its appearance, but you can’t exactly mask its sheer size. Honestly, we could even venture as far as guessing this unit will be able to host at least 5.3 gallons (20 liters) of gasoline. For comparison’s sake, Tenere 700 Rally’s fuel capacity is rated at 4.2 gallons (16 liters).



Furthermore, we spot a fresh radiator module peeking out behind a pair of new forks, as well as a revised skid plate design. In the same area, you will find a tweaked exhaust manifold that may indicate Yamaha’s strive for Euro 5 certification. Last but not least, the prototype features a larger windshield, aimed to increase the rider’s comfort on an extended journey.



