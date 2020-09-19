Kromworks’ Royal Enfield Bullet 500 Is Madness Embodied

Let's set things straight; the moto magicians over at Kromworks aren’t your regular Joes when it comes to crafting majestic one-off machines. In the past, the Jakarta-based workshop stunned the motorcycle realm with several masterpieces that do a fantastic job at looking seriously rad.
Not only are these works of art built almost entirely from scratch, they’re also unique in the true sense of the word. To be frank, I absolutely dig each and every one of their exploits. Creativity is always appreciated, and we’ll have to admit these folks score a fair amount of points in that area.
If you’re looking to please your eyesight with some of the world’s most surreal two-wheeled creations, then visiting their social media profiles might be a wise decision. But first, let’s take a minute to examine one of Kromworks’ outlandish entities, based on a fierce Royal Enfield Bullet 500. This should give you a solid idea about what these ambitious fellows are up to.
At around 5,250 revs, this feral air-cooled behemoth is capable of delivering up to 27 bhp, accompanied by just over 30 pound-feet (41 Nm) of torque output at 4,000 rpm. The engine’s force is channeled to a chain final drive via a five-speed constant mesh gearbox.
A single downtube frame hugs the powertrain’s components. It rests on a set of 35 mm (1.38 inches) telescopic forks, allowing 5.12" (130 mm) of travel up front, coupled with fully-adjustable shock absorbers that permit up to 3.15” (80 mm) of rear wheel travel.
Stopping power is handled by a 280 mm brake rotor and a two-piston caliper at the front, joined by a drum setup on the opposite end. The whole thing crawls on a pair of 19-inch laced alloy wheels and has a wet weight of 412 lbs (187 kg).
Look, there’s no need to go into any other details, as Kromworks’ leviathan is a distinct animal. Royal Enfield’s Indonesian branch commissioned an undistinguished Bullet 500 to this gifted aftermarket surgeon crew to see what they'll accomplish on the colossus. It goes without saying that the workshop went above and beyond to deliver something truly outstanding.
It rolls on a couple of 21-inch wheels, hugged by high-performance tires from Shinko. The passionate team undertook the painstaking task of manufacturing its frame, bodywork and a great deal of custom chassis modules. Seriously, the entire damn thing was built from the ground up. However, the craziest part about it all is that Kromworks spent just five months on this project, which is genuinely mind-boggling, if you ask me.
Right, now that we’ve wrapped this up, you’ll probably want to head over to their Facebook and Instagram pages for a generous dose of tasty goodness. Personally, I can’t wait to find out what else they’re planning for the future.
One thing’s for sure, these pros are a force to be reckoned with!
