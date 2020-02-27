Pretentious Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro Clip is Gorgeous

Is This the Bugatti Chiron Superleggera? Prototype Spotted in Traffic

When Ducati introduced the Multistrada in 2003 it was and is still viewed as having one of the weirdest motorcycle designs in modern history. Let’s just call it odd. Not ugly. It was 2003, we didn’t care about esthetics that much back then, but fast-forward into 2020 and we have a Multistrada that is nice, although we have liked the nameplate's design since 2012. 6 photos



Sidenote: After BMW released the Adventure series, almost all the Adventure/Enduro bikes have had similar designs regardless of brand. This is not because other manufacturers have no vision, it’s because this is the most effective design you can have for this type of motorcycle and it just doesn’t make sense to invest time and effort into redeveloping something that time has proven to be working effectively. You can play with the exterior design all you want, yes, but the frames will not change for many years to come.



After I was done enjoying the landscape they were riding through, I expected a reveal of some kind, though. But nothing happens at the end of the clip. I expected the Multistrada to transform into a Decepticon, an Autobot or some Transformers movie machine… That front mask still looked like an alien robot to me even several months after launch. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a good thing, it’s distinctive!



I really hope that this was just a teaser, maybe a trailer for a more complex movie behind all that experience, so Ducati, please release it if you have it, and tell us more about those locations!



