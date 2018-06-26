Blue Origin Space Tickets on Sale from 2019

5 Bentley Bentayga Goes for Pikes Peak SUV Record with Rhys Millen

4 Volkswagen I. D. R Pikes Peak Sets Fastest Qualifying Time, to Lead the Climb

3 Insane Lemon Battery Used to Power Volkswagen Electric Supercar... Sort Of

2 Volkswagen Sets All Time Record on Pikes Peak Hill Climb

1 Rhys Millen Sets Pikes Peak Hill Climb Record for SUVs in a Bentley Bentayga

More on this:

Ducati Multistrada 1260 Takes the Crown at Pikes Peak

With all the talk of how the 62 cars competing in last weekend’s Pikes Peak Hill Climb performed, it’s easy to overlook the fact that 24 motorcycles entered the competition as well. 10 photos



The bike that claimed the title is a Multistrada 1260, equipped with a 1,262 cc Ducati Testastretta DVT engine tweaked to deliver 18 percent more torque in the mid-range. A redesigned chassis has also been fitted for increased stability during the run.



"We did it. We took the podium. The



“It performed flawlessly, giving me everything I needed to get up the mountain. Pikes Peak is never an easy race, but the weather cooperated, and we clinched the victory for Ducati.”



Despite setting the best time, Dunne did not set a new record in his category. He still holds the title for the first rider to climb the Pikes Peak in under ten minutes on a motorcycle, a feat which he achieved back in 2012.



Since that year and until 2012, Dunne and Ducati kept the record to their name. Since last year, that is no longer the case, as it belongs to AMA Pro Superbike racer Chris Fillmore and a factory-backed KTM 1290 Super Duke R: 9:52.819 minutes.



Records were broken in two categories during last weekend’s climb, as well as in the overall best time. In the motorcycle category, the best time up the hill was registered by Ducati racer Carlin Dunne, who reached the 14,110 ft (4,300 m) height of the Peak 9:59:102 minutes after starting the race 12.42 miles down. This weekend’s win is the seventh for Ducati since it entered the competition for the first time in 2008.The bike that claimed the title is a Multistrada 1260, equipped with a 1,262 cc Ducati Testastretta DVT engine tweaked to deliver 18 percent more torque in the mid-range. A redesigned chassis has also been fitted for increased stability during the run."We did it. We took the podium. The Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak proved as amazing as we all hoped.” said Dunne in a statement after the race.“It performed flawlessly, giving me everything I needed to get up the mountain. Pikes Peak is never an easy race, but the weather cooperated, and we clinched the victory for Ducati.”Despite setting the best time, Dunne did not set a new record in his category. He still holds the title for the first rider to climb the Pikes Peak in under ten minutes on a motorcycle, a feat which he achieved back in 2012.Since that year and until 2012, Dunne and Ducati kept the record to their name. Since last year, that is no longer the case, as it belongs to AMA Pro Superbike racer Chris Fillmore and a factory-backed KTM 1290 Super Duke R: 9:52.819 minutes.Records were broken in two categories during last weekend’s climb, as well as in the overall best time. Volkswagen’s I.D. R driven by Romain Dumas beat the time for electric vehicles and the all-time record, while the Bentley Bentayga with Rhys Millen behind the wheel set a new best time for SUVs.