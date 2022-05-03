World’s Most Famous Ford Bronco, Big Oly, Takes a $1.8 Million Tumble in Off-Road Race

Shake it off like a champ, that’s a motto that goes perfectly for Big Oly, the world’s most famous Ford Bronco. It’s also one of the most expensive Broncos.
Big Oly is an off-road race-ready Bronco that also happens to be a historic custom vehicle. Designed with direct input from racing driver Parnelli Jones, it was driven to victory by Jones in a series of events, including Baja 1000 in 1971 and 1972, Baja 500 in 1973, and Mint 400.
Last year, Big Oly, named like this in honor of the original sponsor Olympia Brewing Company, was sold at public auction for $1.87 million ($1.7 million before auction fees), along with other items from Jones’ impressive collection. The very high price solidified Big Oly’s status as the most famous Bronco in the world.
Over the weekend, Big Oly took a tumble to match the reputation. Since this is a rig that remains perfectly capable to run in modern events, it was listed in the NORRA Mexican 1000, which is where the $1.8 million tumble took place, RoadAndTrack reports. The driver lost control while turning a corner on top of a hill, which made Big Oly slip off the side and roll down, until it came to a halt on its roof.
Photos of the incident show that once the driver and co-pilot were removed from Big Oly, it was tipped back on its wheels and sent along. FishGistics posted the pics, saying the incident was caused by a “talent reservoir leak;” on the bright side, it resulted in only “cosmetic damage.” It will probably cost a lot of money to fix, but at least it’ll buff out.
Big Oly is based on a stock ‘69 Bronco, but there is little left in it that’s still stock, as it’s considered the rig that changed “the design principles and construction for off-road racers.” Power is from a 351ci (5.7L) Ford Windsor V8 that produces 390 hp and is mated to a reworked Ford C6 B&M hydro transmission. The body is fiberglass and aluminum, with huge suspension travel.
