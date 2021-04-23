2021 Mint 400 to Kick Off on December 1, Complete with Military Vehicles

There’s still a long time to go until things kick off, but the organizers of the 2021 BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400 series of races in Nevada announced this week the preliminary schedule of events for what is known as “the oldest and most prestigious off-road race in America.”
The first important thing to note is that the usual festivities of Mint will continue this year as well. On December 1, all will kick off with the Mint 400 Vehicle Parade down the Las Vegas Strip. On December 2, Freemont Street is where the the drivers meeting takes place, and on December 3 the qualifying session (which will be open to the public) takes place in Primm. The actual racing will kick off on December 4, when all motorcycles will go out and chase one another.
“All the events happening on Thursday will focus on Fremont Street and all of the events happening on Friday and Saturday will focus on the race site,” said in a statement Mint 400 Event Director, Kilian Hamlin.
“This will alleviate a lot of the logistical challenges of this massive event, as well as add to the spectator experience at the Official Mint 400 Start/Finish Line.”
That’s all the info provided so far by Mint, but the organizers say they’ll spill some more beans on the rest of the schedule over the coming months.
Although the entire event is a very exciting one, we must say we’re particularly looking forward to seeing how the newly-minted Military Vehicle Desert Racing class will play out. Open to all military-spec vehicles, fielded by either manufacturers or owners, the new class will also be detailed later in the year.
The decision to include military machines into the race came after last year a number of them, including with the 5th Special Forces Group, literally stole the show.
“All the events happening on Thursday will focus on Fremont Street and all of the events happening on Friday and Saturday will focus on the race site,” said in a statement Mint 400 Event Director, Kilian Hamlin.
“This will alleviate a lot of the logistical challenges of this massive event, as well as add to the spectator experience at the Official Mint 400 Start/Finish Line.”
That’s all the info provided so far by Mint, but the organizers say they’ll spill some more beans on the rest of the schedule over the coming months.
Although the entire event is a very exciting one, we must say we’re particularly looking forward to seeing how the newly-minted Military Vehicle Desert Racing class will play out. Open to all military-spec vehicles, fielded by either manufacturers or owners, the new class will also be detailed later in the year.
The decision to include military machines into the race came after last year a number of them, including with the 5th Special Forces Group, literally stole the show.