Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Turns Into Limited Edition Fasthouse Mint 400

“The oldest and most prestigious off-road race in America” - this is how the Mint 400 event is described by its organizers. Held in Las Vegas since 1968, it was initially created to promote the Mint Hotel’s annual deer hunt, but quickly expanded into a full-blown desert race for all sorts of rugged pieces of wheeled machinery.
A lot of things have changed since the first edition. Last year, for instance, the Hooligan Classes were introduced for bikes powered by 750cc or larger engines. Ducati entered the competition with three Scrambler Desert Sleds, partnering with off-road brand Fasthouse, and won the Hooligan Open Class courtesy of rider Jordan Graham.
Now the Italian bike maker decided to properly celebrate last year’s achievement, and chose to do that by releasing a limited edition version of the Desert Sled. Eight hundred units will be made in the run, and they will be accompanied by a “capsule collection of Ducati Scrambler Fasthouse apparel.“
Setting these 800 bikes apart in the crowd are a special livery, designed to replicate the graphics used by the Sleds in the Mint 400, the Fasthouse logo featured alongside the Ducati Scrambler one, and an aluminum plate bearing the number of the bike within the limited series.
Also known as the Ducati Scrambler Fasthouse, each bike is equipped with an 803cc engine, adjustable Kayaba suspension, and black-spoked wheels (19-inch at the front and 17-inch at the rear) wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires.
Ducati says the new bikes should become available at dealerships by the end of this month. On the American market, the Fasthouse Desert Sled are offered from $12,295.
As for the matching apparel to be on the table with the bikes, the line includes a short-sleeved t-shirt, a long-sleeved t-shirt, ja acket and a cap. These will be offered from the end of April on both Fasthouse and Ducati websites.
