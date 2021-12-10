World Loses Indy 500 Legend Al Unser

Most racing drivers who've won the iconic Indy 500 don't go on to become household names. But when you've won the world-famous race four times on the trot, it's hard for people to ignore you. That's the life and career of Al Unser Sr, in a nutshell. He sadly passed away Thursday at his home in Chama, New Mexico.
It can be argued that racing was in Al Unser's blood. His father Jerry and uncles Louis and Joe were all competitive racing drivers in the 1920s. The trio competed in races across the country, including the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb.
His family's name was known on the American racing scene by the time Unser entered the IndyCar competition in 1965. Of course, his Indy 500 wins in 1970, 1971, 1978, and 1987 speak for themselves. But Unser had a prolific career in a number of different racing disciplines.
Unser also dipped his foot into the IROC-Z Race of Champions Series and NASCAR CUP racing among others. During his time racing stock cars, Unser registered three top ten positions in five races, run over three years. Including a fourth-place finish at the 1968 Daytona 500.
Today, most famous racing drivers fail to pick up as much as a single alternative racing series. Back in the 60s, this was far less restrictive. It was an era Al Unser used to prove he wasn't just another great IndyCar driver. He was a great driver, full stop.
Unser is survived by his wife and his son Al Unser Jr. His daughter Deborah passed away in 1982 following a tragic dune buggy accident. Al Jr also happens to be a two-time winner of the Indy 500, in 1992 and 1994. When you're as good of a driver as Al Sr was, you can only assume it runs in the family. The team at autoevolution sends well wishes to the Unser family.
