Michael Jordan Drops Hot Take on Current State of NASCAR, Praises Bubba Walllace

It doesn’t matter what sport Michael Jordan wants to share his thoughts on. If he has his two cents, people want to hear it. Now, the greatest basketball player who ever lived turned the first time NASCAR team over gave his candid thoughts on the state of the organization in 2021.
In his first season as team owner, Jordan’s 23 XI Racing has already secured its first-ever race victory with Bubba Wallace behind the wheel at Talladega earlier this month. But Jordan candidly said he never expected success to be easy or for everyone in the organization to be pleased with his presence.
“You’re fighting from within to achieve something. And when you achieve it, it’s far more gratifying than you can even imagine. And it’s inspiring to people that really start to understand what the fight really is about,” the six-time NBA champion explained to NBC’s Today Show.
“When I dove in to get involved in NASCAR, I knew I was diving into the teeth of racism. Knew it. Been there, experienced it, been a fan, blah, blah. But I wasn’t afraid of it. I was looking forward to the challenge."
These comments come only a few years after one of Jordan’s drivers, Bubba Wallace, coincidentally the only full-time African-American racer between any of NASCAR’s three divisions, found himself at the center of a controversy stemming from one of his crewmember finding what was purported to be a noose lying in Wallace’s car’s garage.
Few other people have done more to advance the righteous causes of the African American community in the last 30 years than Michael Jordan. With his superstar driver notching his first career win, it’s looking like 23 XI is well on its way to becoming a relevant stock-car racing team. It’s a shame MJ can’t strap on a helmet and try and win all of the races himself. What a wacky yet totally not unrealistic scenario if you know anything about Michael Jordan.
