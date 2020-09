This is a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I believe is a great fit for me at this point in my career. I’m grateful and humbled that they believe in me and I’m super pumped to begin this adventure with them.



BW https://t.co/q5tCyiurpi — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) September 22, 2020

Michael Jordan and @dennyhamlin Partner to Form New NASCAR Team. @BubbaWallace To Join Team as Driver for 2021 NASCAR Cup Series. https://t.co/I4Cfr8x3Gq pic.twitter.com/UjRC2UGksV — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) September 22, 2020

The announcement dropped online, on Denny Hamlin’s official Twitter. Hamlin and Jordan go a long way back, having first met at a NASCAR event 11 years ago, and they became friends. Hamlin, who will be minority partner in the new racing charter, says this partnership is the next stage in the evolution of their friendship.The announcement notes that the charter will be a one-car team that sees Hamlin and Jordan as partners. The driver will be Bubba Wallace , who is, as of the time of writing, the only black driver in NASCAR.Wallace’s profile has received a considerable boost in recent months due to his BLM activism, both at the racetrack and outside of it. While the choice to have him as driver was based on his actual performance and skills, as well as the determination that he needed more opportunities and encouragement to progress, his activism did play a part, Hamlin says.“Off the track, Bubba has been a loud voice for change in our sport and our country. MJ and I support him fully in those efforts and stand beside him,” the racing champ writes.In his own, separate statement, Jordan explains how he grew up watching NASCAR races and, as such, this next business endeavor feels natural to him. He also talks about the need to make the sport more diverse.“The timing seemed perfect as NASCAR is evolving and embracing social change more and more,” Jordan explains. “In addition to the recent commitment and donations I have made to combat systemic racism, I see this as a chance to educate a new audience and open more opportunities for Black people in racing.”The team will make its debut in the 2021 season, with more details, such as an official name, location, car, and members, to be disclosed at a later time. Some reports online note that the charter was purchased from Germain Racing and that Wallace is on board with a multi-year deal, but they’re yet to be confirmed.