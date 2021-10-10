Dale Earnhardt Won the Talladega 500 the Day Ayrton Senna Died, Killed Too Six Years Later

Most passionate racing fans know this mid-90s spring day as the one on which Formula One icon and three-time World Champion Ayrton Senna lost his life at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix—perishing after impacting the wall at the infamous Imola Circuit in Northern Italy. An investigation after the crash determined a mechanical error caused the Brazilian native to lose control approaching the notoriously difficult Tamburello corner.
News of the tragic accident made headlines around the world. The scene at the Imola circuit was simultaneously a wretched mix of shock and grief as fans, racers, and their crew came to grips with the scale of the tragedy that had just taken place.
What people at Imola that day didn’t know is that across the globe at that exact moment, another legendary racing car driver who’d also meet his demise on the race track six years later had just taken first place at the 1994 NASCAR Winston 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway.
The driver in question was none other than the Intimidator himself, the legendary number three, Dale Earnhardt Sr., a man just as well known for his ruthless and aggressive style of racing as Ayrton Senna was.
The event was broadcasted from Talladega, Alabama that day by ESPN, America’s number one sports live sports and sports-news network cable channel at the time. In the ESPN broadcast booth, that day was the team of Bob Jenkins, Ned Jarrett, and Benny Parsons. In memory of the loss of one of motor racing’s all-time greats, all three men muted their microphones and observed a moment of silence as the green flag waved on lap 111.
At that day’s race at Talladega, the #6 car of Mark Martin would crash hard through a catch fence and into the inside retaining wall. Martin would escape the wreck with only minor injuries despite what looked to be the second fatal racing accident to occur that day and the third death in only two. Austrian F1 driver Roland Ratzenberger died during a qualifying lap the day before, in Italy. One can only think what must have gone through Martin’s mind as the racers at Talladega that day heard the news from Imola.
Dale Sr would go on to win the race by a margin of only 0.10% of a second, a classic photo finish that showcased the reason why fans in the U.S. loved their native motorsport. As he exited the car and interviewed with the press that afternoon, Earnhardt spoke candidly with the media, offering his thoughts and prayers to his fellow racing legend and his loved ones as he tenderly held his young daughter with one arm.
Six years, nine months, and 17 days after Ayrton Senna’s fatal accident, Dale Earnhardt Sr lost his life after being turned into the wall on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500. Earnhardt suffered a catastrophic basilar skull fracture, like his brother in racing royalty Ayrton Senna, he was killed instantly on impact. The deaths of both drivers would ultimately lead to advancements in safety technology that makes an impact on both NASCAR and Formula 1 to this day.
In death, both are immortalized as two of the finest examples of racing drivers of the world had ever seen. Before both of them were taken from us far too soon, at least one certified GOAT was humble enough to pay tribute to another.
News of the tragic accident made headlines around the world. The scene at the Imola circuit was simultaneously a wretched mix of shock and grief as fans, racers, and their crew came to grips with the scale of the tragedy that had just taken place.
What people at Imola that day didn’t know is that across the globe at that exact moment, another legendary racing car driver who’d also meet his demise on the race track six years later had just taken first place at the 1994 NASCAR Winston 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway.
The driver in question was none other than the Intimidator himself, the legendary number three, Dale Earnhardt Sr., a man just as well known for his ruthless and aggressive style of racing as Ayrton Senna was.
The event was broadcasted from Talladega, Alabama that day by ESPN, America’s number one sports live sports and sports-news network cable channel at the time. In the ESPN broadcast booth, that day was the team of Bob Jenkins, Ned Jarrett, and Benny Parsons. In memory of the loss of one of motor racing’s all-time greats, all three men muted their microphones and observed a moment of silence as the green flag waved on lap 111.
At that day’s race at Talladega, the #6 car of Mark Martin would crash hard through a catch fence and into the inside retaining wall. Martin would escape the wreck with only minor injuries despite what looked to be the second fatal racing accident to occur that day and the third death in only two. Austrian F1 driver Roland Ratzenberger died during a qualifying lap the day before, in Italy. One can only think what must have gone through Martin’s mind as the racers at Talladega that day heard the news from Imola.
Dale Sr would go on to win the race by a margin of only 0.10% of a second, a classic photo finish that showcased the reason why fans in the U.S. loved their native motorsport. As he exited the car and interviewed with the press that afternoon, Earnhardt spoke candidly with the media, offering his thoughts and prayers to his fellow racing legend and his loved ones as he tenderly held his young daughter with one arm.
Six years, nine months, and 17 days after Ayrton Senna’s fatal accident, Dale Earnhardt Sr lost his life after being turned into the wall on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500. Earnhardt suffered a catastrophic basilar skull fracture, like his brother in racing royalty Ayrton Senna, he was killed instantly on impact. The deaths of both drivers would ultimately lead to advancements in safety technology that makes an impact on both NASCAR and Formula 1 to this day.
In death, both are immortalized as two of the finest examples of racing drivers of the world had ever seen. Before both of them were taken from us far too soon, at least one certified GOAT was humble enough to pay tribute to another.