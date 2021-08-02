5 2021 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Still Looks Powerful in Wooden Version

Wooden Version of the 2021 Audi Q7 SUV Still Looks Luxurious and Inviting

Audi hasn’t changed too much the 2021 Q7, as the vehicle was significantly refreshed already, in 2018. This year’s version is available in three trims: Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige, with the most affordable one starting at $54,950.The 2021 Audi Q7 runs on a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, has a maximum output of 248and a 7,700 lbs towing capacity. It features an exquisite interior, a third row of seating, and all-wheel drive. It is spacious and equipped with a complex touchscreen infotainment interface.With a design and features that spell quality and grandeur, the 2021 Audi Q7 looks extraordinary in any size and material, as Woodworking Art’s wooden version goes to show you.Carved by a Vietnamese artist, the woodenhas a 1:13 proportion to real size and is made of Fujian cypress monolithic wood, with a glossy coating. This evergreen coniferous tree is a highly valued type of wood among furniture builders and for artworks in general. And it owes that to its distinct aroma, rich density, and the fact that is resilient against termites.The wooden 2021 Audi Q7 weighs under 13,2 pounds (6 kg) and measures 15.3 x 6.6 x 5.2 in (389 x 170 x 134 mm). With impressive attention to detail and an accurate representation of the original, the toy-like car took the artist around 35 days to look the way it does now. Woodworking Art poured his entire soul and skills into the project and it shows in the end result, with his 2021 Q7 wooden car making for a great collectible. All you Audi fans can buy this tiny car for approximately $1,250. Woodworking Art sells all his wooden car models on Etsy.

