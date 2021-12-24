Wondering What to Buy for a Car Lover This Year? These Are the Worst Choices

Nothing brings people closer than realizing you really know them. Giving them the perfect gift creates the best Christmas atmosphere. But what about that moment when you mess it up? Alex from Supercar Blondie has you covered, and here are some items you should never give a car lover.
Supercar Blondie’s Alex and co-host Dominika Sofroniciova hopped on one of the biggest online stores to find out what are the most original and creative items. While some of them seem awesome, many are completely useless.
Advanced air filter system – if you’re A/C is not working, there’s an actual product that would bring you “fresh air.” In reality, it’s a tube you put out the window, and it just brings air into the car. Similar to opening an actual window.
Lamborghini exhaust system – everyone wants a Lamborghini, but not all of them can afford this. This exhaust system helps you create a similar sound to the supercar for under $10. But barely.
Lazy mirror wiper – similar to a selfie stick, the product does just that, helps you wipe your mirrors without getting out of the car.
Sleepy auto cover – in theory, a great product. It should help you put a cover on your car faster, but you still need to drag it out manually, and, according to Supercar Blondie, who tested it out, it does not fit. Bummer, because it costs almost $300.
Speed window heater – the product supposedly helps you defog your windscreen, and it actually looks quite good. Alex also agrees, and claims she would “buy this in a heartbeat.”
Torture hammock – it's a hammock you install on the back of your car, and you just hang in there. Literally.
Car brella – this is a car umbrella, a product Alex has tested before, and it protects your car from birds, sun, rain, and even hail. Kind of like a regular umbrella.
Unicorn transformers – there are two cars that, drawn to each other by magnets, transform into a unicorn. Actually, these are cute.
Police toy that’s actually a piggy bank. You put the money in there, and it’s protected with a passcode. Could it get any safer?
Sticker sound bars that show you blasting music when driving. Possibly dangerous if it obstructs your view in the rear shield.
Okay, coming back to what I said in the beginning, some of these are actually fun and creative. Some of them could work, like the sleepy auto cover that barely opens. But would they make a great gift?
There are some options that could be suited for Secret Santa, as they don’t amount to much money. But it would be safer to stick to buying them for yourself if you really think you need them. You never know if the person receiving it won’t regift it back in the future.
