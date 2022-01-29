Woman Finds Apple GPS Tracker Underneath Her Car, Police Investigation Underway

Apple’s AirTag has rapidly evolved from a new-generation piece of technology supposed to help keep track of your belongings to a popular tool among criminals out there.
This is because more and more people with nefarious intents turn to Apple’s GPS tracker to monitor their victims by placing the device in areas where it’s impossible to see it.
Nicole Parker from Medford, Oregon has recently revealed her horror story after being warned that an AirTag might be tracking her.
The woman explains that she received the notification on her iPhone, and after looking closely at the information provided on the phone, she came across the map. It was the moment she realized someone used the AirTag to watch her every move across the city, eventually tracking her location as she headed back home.
Parker then connected to the AirTag to figure out where it is and eventually spotted it underneath the car.
It goes without saying the woman was terrified, pretty much because she didn’t know why she was tracked. She went as far as thinking that someone wants to steal her kid, so she eventually reached out to law enforcement.
The police are currently investigating the case, and in theory, the officers should be able to find the owner of the AirTag using the serial number on the device and reaching out to Apple.
The AirTag comes with several stalking protections, so users can be notified on their iPhones if the device is moving with them. Apple has also released a dedicated Android app that can scan for nearby AirTags and help prevent such cases, but this time, the whole thing needs to be conducted manually.
Apple advises users out there to reach out to the police if they believe they’re in danger when getting a notification that someone is tracking their location, as law enforcement can work together with the company on finding the owner of the device.
