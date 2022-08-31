Woman Drinks Too Much, Gets Car Stuck Into Tram Tunnel, Blames Google Maps

Blindly trusting everything that your navigation app says is never a good idea, pretty much because such software is never 100 percent accurate.
But this still doesn’t stop some drivers out there from trying to escape from the long arm of the law by blaming the navigation apps for the mistakes they do while driving.
A female driver in Manchester, for example, has recently ended up with her car on the tram rails after drinking too much and getting behind the wheel. And whose fault is it? The sat-nav’s, of course, as this is how the woman told the police she tried to drive into the tunnel under Great Ancoats Street.
The Greater Manchester Police has also confirmed on Twitter that the woman drove on the tram tracks and then claimed she was just following the instructions provided by the navigation.
Of course, she couldn’t hide the fact that she had been drinking before getting behind the wheel, so she ended up in custody for drink driving.
Now it’s time for the typical sat-nav advice. While the likes of Google Maps, Waze, and Apple Maps come in super-handy, especially for inexperienced drivers, taking everything they say for granted is quite a big mistake.
The slightest error in their map data or outdated information can end up sending you to the middle of nowhere, especially when these apps try to look for faster alternatives to the routes you are currently using.
Unfortunately, some people end up finding this out in the most brutal way. A couple of years ago, a Russian driver and his friend followed the advice of Google Maps and used an alternative route that sent them to a closed road with zero traffic. After their car broke down, the two lost their cellular signal and had no other option than to try to survive in brutally cold temperatures. The driver eventually froze to death, while the passenger was saved and rushed to the hospital with severe injuries.
