Google Maps Alternative Updated With New Location Features

Huawei’s devices are no longer allowed to run Google Maps after the company was blacklisted by the U.S. government back in May 2019, so the Chinese tech giant had no other option than to invest in its very own alternative.
In other words, because Google Maps was banned on Huawei devices, the company built a replacement from scratch, therefore making sure its users still have a worthy navigation solution to help them when getting behind the wheel.
This app is called Petal Maps, and while it’s a work in progress, it’s already an advanced navigation app that is worth trying.
Sure, it doesn’t seem to be a fully featured replacement to Google Maps just yet, but given the frequent updates it receives, Petal Maps could have a bright future.
The latest pack of improvements went live this week, and it includes several new features. The focus this time appears to be on location-sharing options.
First and foremost, Huawei says users are now allowed to share their locations with other team members and therefore let them know where they are in real-time. At the same time, real-time location sharing is also available for all users, so just like in Google Maps, you can let your wife or parents know where you are by sharing the live location and therefore allowing them to follow you on the map.
Huawei has also facelifted the favorites sections, therefore giving users more control over the places that they have saved. Beginning with this version, users can add images for each saved place, thus making it easier to find a specific address when browsing the favorites.
And last but not least, the new version of Huawei Petal Maps comes with revamped personal reports. Starting with this update, the app sports a new look for the overview it offers to users, therefore making all the information a little bit easier to read on a mobile device.
