Google Maps Gets a New Option to Make Navigation Even More Fuel-Efficient

As one of the most popular navigation apps in the entire world, Google Maps is constantly being updated with new-generation features.
And one of the most recent is supposed to help us find more fuel-efficient routes and therefore reduce the carbon footprint as we head towards our destinations.
Earlier this week, Google announced that the support for fuel-efficient routes in Google Maps is being expanded to Germany (most likely, several other European markets are already following sooner rather than later).
But in the announcement post, there’s also another small new feature that most people failed to spot: support for choosing the engine type in Google Maps.
Here’s what you need to know about it.
The feature was first discovered last month, but at that point, it was only part of the beta builds of Google Maps. Google has so far remained tight-lipped on the whole thing, but according to the German blog post, the company is now ready to begin the public testing and therefore get feedback from users who try it out.
With this new option, users can go to the Google Maps settings and choose the type of engine in their cars. They are allowed to choose from petrol, diesel, hybrid, and electric.
The main benefit of choosing the engine in Google Maps is that the application can look for more efficient fuel-saving routes. In other words, the fuel-efficient routes that Google Maps will provide will be entirely tailored to your vehicle type.
At this point, however, this is just an experiment, so don’t be too surprised if the feature isn’t available on your device. Google says the whole thing is just a pilot program for the time being, and of course, there’s no ETA as to when the public rollout could kick off, especially as the testing program appears to be in the early phases.
