Huawei’s Google Maps Replacement Receives Another Big Update

Petal Maps is the navigation solution that’s supposed to help Huawei survive in a world without Google, as the Chinese company is no longer allowed to use Android or any other piece of software and hardware developed by an American firm.
After being blacklisted by the U.S. government in mid-May 2019, Huawei had no other option than to develop its very own alternatives for everything that Google offers, including for Google Maps.
Many believed this would be impossible, and while Huawei’s mobile market share has indeed declined in the last couple of years, the Chinese tech giant has still managed to build a series of very powerful alternatives to Google services.
Petal Maps is one of them, and the frequent updates that Huawei releases on a regular basis only make the app even more advanced.
The most recent updates shipped in the second half of June, for instance, include three new features to improve the experience with Petal Maps.
For example, one of the new features is a quick toggle for parallel roads – if the navigation app doesn’t precisely locate you because of parallel roads (this is an issue in so many other navigation solutions anyway), you can now use just a single tap to switch between main and side roads in Petal Maps.
Then, the application has been updated with a travel assistant that provides extra help when using the navigation solution in another country.
And last but not least, Huawei has added what it describes as night lighting effects, which are special effects that can be enabled for buildings and streetlights when using Petal Maps for navigation.
As said, all these goodies have been included in Petal Maps builds released in the second half of June, so if you want to try them out today, just install the latest version. At this point, the latest update brings the app to version 2.6.0.303 build 002.
Many believed this would be impossible, and while Huawei’s mobile market share has indeed declined in the last couple of years, the Chinese tech giant has still managed to build a series of very powerful alternatives to Google services.
Petal Maps is one of them, and the frequent updates that Huawei releases on a regular basis only make the app even more advanced.
The most recent updates shipped in the second half of June, for instance, include three new features to improve the experience with Petal Maps.
For example, one of the new features is a quick toggle for parallel roads – if the navigation app doesn’t precisely locate you because of parallel roads (this is an issue in so many other navigation solutions anyway), you can now use just a single tap to switch between main and side roads in Petal Maps.
Then, the application has been updated with a travel assistant that provides extra help when using the navigation solution in another country.
And last but not least, Huawei has added what it describes as night lighting effects, which are special effects that can be enabled for buildings and streetlights when using Petal Maps for navigation.
As said, all these goodies have been included in Petal Maps builds released in the second half of June, so if you want to try them out today, just install the latest version. At this point, the latest update brings the app to version 2.6.0.303 build 002.