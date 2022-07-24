Huawei’s Google Maps Alternative Receives Major Update With New Features

Huawei’s legal troubles in the United States forced the company to develop its very own alternatives to Google services, including a Google Maps replacement that would provide users with navigation capabilities.
Called Petal Maps, Huawei’s navigation solution is an application that just keeps getting better and better. The Chinese tech behemoth is very committed to improving Petal Maps, not only in order to match Google Maps but also to provide users with exclusive capabilities that would make it a lot more convenient to perform certain tasks.
The most recent update received by Petal Maps is just living proof in this regard.
First and foremost, Petal Maps now offers optimized hotel services, making it possible for users to check out hotel prices with a single tap. In other words, if you’re looking to book a hotel room in a certain region, Petal Maps makes the whole thing a lot more convenient, as you only need to tap the hotel icons on the map to see the current prices.
Then, the Chinese company has added a feature that comes in super-handy these days.
Depending on the country and region you use Petal Maps in, the application can now display an instant overview of nearby gas stations and prices, so in theory, it’s much easier to find the cheapest gas around you at any given time.
Without a doubt, given the skyrocketing gas prices these days, this feature comes just at the right time, and at the end of the day, Petal Maps could end up getting a lot of new users specifically thanks to the addition of this feature.
And last but not least, Huawei has added contribution rankings, with the app now offering recognition for the contributions of each user.
Needless to say, Petal Maps continues to be completely free of charge for all users, though keep in mind that some features, such as the gas price comparison, are only available in certain regions.
The most recent update received by Petal Maps is just living proof in this regard.
First and foremost, Petal Maps now offers optimized hotel services, making it possible for users to check out hotel prices with a single tap. In other words, if you’re looking to book a hotel room in a certain region, Petal Maps makes the whole thing a lot more convenient, as you only need to tap the hotel icons on the map to see the current prices.
Then, the Chinese company has added a feature that comes in super-handy these days.
Depending on the country and region you use Petal Maps in, the application can now display an instant overview of nearby gas stations and prices, so in theory, it’s much easier to find the cheapest gas around you at any given time.
Without a doubt, given the skyrocketing gas prices these days, this feature comes just at the right time, and at the end of the day, Petal Maps could end up getting a lot of new users specifically thanks to the addition of this feature.
And last but not least, Huawei has added contribution rankings, with the app now offering recognition for the contributions of each user.
Needless to say, Petal Maps continues to be completely free of charge for all users, though keep in mind that some features, such as the gas price comparison, are only available in certain regions.