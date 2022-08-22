Apple Is About to Copy the Worst Part of Google Maps

Apple Maps is often referred to as the number one Google Maps rival, especially as it is offered as the native mapping solution on the iPhone.
While at some level this is true in a very limited number of countries, such as the United States, Apple is working around the clock on making Apple Maps a more advanced alternative to Google Maps all over the world.
At the end of the day, this means that Apple sometimes looks at its rival and “borrows” some ideas in an attempt to improve its own offering. Unfortunately, it now looks like Apple is also planning to copy the worst part of Google Maps as well.
We’ve known for a while that the Cupertino-based tech giant has been looking into new ways to generate revenue, and recently, it has emerged that the company plans to bring ads to a series of new products. Including Apple Maps, that is, as search ads could allow paying businesses to be displayed at the top of the results screen for certain keywords.
This is a capability that Google Maps has been offering for quite some time, but as it turns out, Apple is now accelerating the efforts to make it happen.
In other words, this is the approach that Apple wants to use, and a recent report reveals that the first ads could go live in Apple Maps at some point next year.
Clearly, Apple’s strategy is to make more money from ads, and at some level, this is an approach that makes a lot of sense. However, Apple’s ad integration in other products has so far left a lot to be desired, so it remains to be seen if Apple Maps users agree with this new strategy or not, especially given the shortcomings of the application in the first place.
One thing is certain though: ads in first-party apps aren’t everybody’s cup of tea, so expect the number of people searching for alternatives to grow once the ads go live.
