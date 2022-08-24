People Hungry for Cookies End Up Knocking on Couple’s Door Due to the Likes of Google Maps

Navigation apps, be they Google Maps, Apple Maps, Waze, or any other similar solution, aren’t flawless, that’s for sure.
And when it comes to correcting mapping data, they are sometimes incredibly slow, with the map editors needing days, weeks, or even maps to investigate the errors reported by users and businesses across the world.
It goes without saying that the tiniest map error can lead to very frustrating experiences. And this is precisely what a couple from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, is dealing with these days.
A new storefront opened by cookie store Crumbl Cookies has mistakenly been added to the map of the most popular navigation apps in the place where a couple actually lives. As per the local media, the satnav has sent quite a lot of people to the wrong place, even though the Crumbl store is located down the way on Garden State Boulevard.
Some of those looking for the store end up knocking on the door of homeowners Joe and Holly Jaroslaw, who claim they occasionally see plenty of cars slowing down and searching for the same location.
As it turns out, Crumbl Cookies representatives have already reported the map error, hoping the location would be corrected and people would be sent to the actual address. After all, their sales are affected as well.
Unfortunately, we’re back to what we described earlier. These mapping services are very slow when it comes to updating the information they provide to users, so for the time being, the couple has no other option than to answer the door and tell the visitors they have no cookies.
Needless to say, the store also has some recommendations for people looking for their cookies. The most important is as simple as it could be: don’t knock on someone’s door hoping there’s a cookie store hiding in there.
