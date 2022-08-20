How Google Is Trying to Make Google Maps the Next-Generation Navigation App

Case in point, the eco-friendly routing system that debuted in Google Maps in the United States and Canada last year. Earlier this month, the search giant announced that the same feature is going live in Germany as well, with more European regions to follow sooner rather than later.
The eco-friendly routing model provides Google Maps users with alternative routes that are supposed to reduce the carbon footprint and help boost fuel efficiency. The eco-friendly routes are provided as alternatives to the fastest routes, and in some cases, they could be offered as the default navigation option (e.g., when they are also the fastest route to a user-defined destination).
Here’s precisely how the eco-friendly routing works.
First and foremost, the whole thing comes down to four major steps, and Google uses data from the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Laboratory (NREL) RouteE technology, as well as FASTSim information specifically to calculate the emission impact of the eco-friendly routing.
The first step in the entire process begins with a simulation of vehicle fuel efficiency depending on the available powertrain options. In other words, Google is using FASTSim data specifically to estimate the fuel efficiency on different road types according to real-time conditions.
The second step is specifically supposed to help predict the fuel consumption on each route, once again based on the current traffic conditions. In other words, Google Maps uses RouteE and FASTSim information to figure out just how much fuel each car will need to reach a certain destination. With this simulation, Google Maps can run a quick comparison and see which route comes with the lowest fuel consumption.
The third step is the one where Google’s system comes into play. Using the company’s machine learning system, Google Maps is capable of looking into live traffic conditions, including the speed and the likelihood of traffic jams (also based on historical patterns), in an attempt to further increase the accuracy of the routing model.
In other words, Google combines its data with the one offered by FASTSim to make sure the fuel efficiency estimates are as close to the real ones as possible.
fuel savings, especially as the application is still supposed to make the navigation as fast as possible.
In plain English, Google Maps looks into the suggested routes and checks for fuel savings and the time needed to reach a destination using the fastest route. If the suggested route increases the travel time significantly and all you get is a negligible fuel saving, then Google Maps sticks with the fastest route by default.
Needless to say, this routing model is continuously getting more refinements, with Google also working with other data providers, especially in non-U.S. regions, to make sure the fuel economy figures it receives are as accurate as possible.
At this point, there’s no ETA as to when the new feature could go live in other countries, but we expect this to happen by the end of the year.
