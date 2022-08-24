Custom-Built Yamaha SR250 Type 4C Makes It Very Clear That Less Is More

By the looks of it, this thing appears to have forgotten that perfection is an unattainable ideal.
Drooling over the two-wheeled masterpieces created by Auto Fabrica is something we’ll never grow tired of, and there are reasons for us to think that many of you folk feel the same. It’s hard not to fall in love with the minimalistic yet exceedingly tasteful design approach of Gazmend and Bujar Muharremi, as they seem to have the whole concept of beauty in simplicity down to an art!
Take a look at this tastefully reworked Yamaha SR250, and you’ll see exactly what we dig so much about all their projects. Nicknamed Type 4C, the bike in question had once been a bone-stock 1981 variant of Yamaha’s lineup, but it now looks infinitely sexier thanks to the makeover performed by the Auto Fabrica duo.
Dismantling the donor was the first step they needed to tackle, then their attention shifted straight towards the cosmetic side of things. A unique gas tank with knee indentations was fashioned out of aluminum, and it fronts a groovy saddle upholstered in brown suede. Glancing at the rearmost tip, we find a looped section enclosing the 4C’s subframe, along with LED lighting and a handmade fender.
Bujar and Gaz performed an invigorating refurbishment in the powertrain sector, installing a fresh Mikuni carburetor and a higher-spec camshaft while they were at it. Once these goodies were in place, the next addition was a majestic exhaust system that’s been manufactured using 316-grade stainless steel. As always, the pipework is one of the stand-out features of Auto Fabrica’s transformation.
The SR250’s suspension was upgraded with modern fork springs at the front and progressive shock absorbers at the rear, all of which originate from Hagon’s inventory. You’ll see a new headlight taking pride of place up north, and it’s connected to a simplified wiring harness. Finally, the Type 4C saw its fuel tank and rear fender wrapped in a glossy layer of white paint, which looks truly stunning alongside the suede-clad seat.
