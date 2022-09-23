Williams Has Just Dropped Nicholas Latifi in a Move That Surprises Nobody

It has long been speculated since Nyck de Vries’ performance in Monza that Nicholas Latifi was racing on borrowed time, but Williams just made it official.
After being bought by Dorilton Capital, Williams has been in a better position financially. Since then, people have wondered how long Latifi's money can keep him in F1. Unfortunately, it seems that the question has finally been answered. After being outperformed by his teammates for three seasons in a row, he just lost his drive with the historic team.
His case was probably not helped by his own remarks about the Dutch driver's performance when he said the car finished where it was supposed to. This cast even more of a dark shadow on his performances, making people question why he wasn't able to put his own car where it was supposed to be.
He is considered by many as one of the nicest drivers in Formula 1, and he usually keeps one of the best and happiest attitudes. He can also provide some decent drives on his good days, with just one caveat. Those days don't come around all that often.
Nicholas Latifi can be a good driver from time to time, and he has helped a lot with developing the car, but the problem is his consistency. He simply wasn't able to have good races on a regular basis, and that is something that Williams sorely needs. For a team that is struggling at the back of the grid, being able to seize every opportunity to score points is an absolute must.
On the flip side, their position means they don’t have much to lose. Armed with that knowledge, they made this decision and are in a good position despite losing a driver. They can afford to give a chance to a rookie or even promote someone from outside of Formula 1 and see what comes of it. Whether they will do that or choose a more experienced driver that is looking for a spot, we'll find out soon enough.
With all that being said, we should probably wish “Goatifi” a warm farewell. After all, he provided us with countless memes and one of the most memorable crashes in the history of Formula 1. One that changed the course of a championship and gives Mercedes fans nightmares to this day.
