Scuderia AlphaTauri Extends Yuki Tsunoda’s Contract For the 2023 F1 Season

Next year’s driver line-up in Formula One is starting to take shape, with Scuderia AlphaTauri extending Yuki Tsunoda’s contract into 2023. The Japanese driver already has 38 races under his belt and put together a few decent outings last year during his rookie season.
According to AlphaTauri, Tsunoda is now fully immersed in the team, following his move to the outfit’s hometown of Faenza. His points total over his F1 career is 43 (32 of which were earned last season), and his best race finish was P4, at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – a race that will go down in history for its “infamy”.
“I want to say a huge thank you to Red Bull, Honda and Scuderia AlphaTauri for continuing to give me the opportunity to drive in F1. Having moved to Italy last year, to be closer to the factory, I really feel part of the team and am glad that I get to carry on racing with them in 2023,” said Tsunoda.
“Of course, our 2022 season isn’t over yet and we’re still pushing hard in the midfield battle, so I’m fully focused on finishing it on a high and then we will look forward to next year.”
Meanwhile, team boss Franz Tost stated how much his team values Tsunoda’s talents and that the pace he’s shown recently proves that he deserves to be in F1.
“As I always say, a driver needs at least three years to fully get to grips with Formula 1, so I’m pleased he’s been given the time to show his full potential,” concluded Tost.
Interestingly enough, we still don’t know who’s going to be Tsunoda’s teammate in 2023, seen as how AlphaTauri and Red Bull publicly stated they would only release Gasly when a suitable replacement would be found, and by that they mean Colton Herta.
If Gasly is released, his most likely destination would be Alpine.
“I want to say a huge thank you to Red Bull, Honda and Scuderia AlphaTauri for continuing to give me the opportunity to drive in F1. Having moved to Italy last year, to be closer to the factory, I really feel part of the team and am glad that I get to carry on racing with them in 2023,” said Tsunoda.
“Of course, our 2022 season isn’t over yet and we’re still pushing hard in the midfield battle, so I’m fully focused on finishing it on a high and then we will look forward to next year.”
Meanwhile, team boss Franz Tost stated how much his team values Tsunoda’s talents and that the pace he’s shown recently proves that he deserves to be in F1.
“As I always say, a driver needs at least three years to fully get to grips with Formula 1, so I’m pleased he’s been given the time to show his full potential,” concluded Tost.
Interestingly enough, we still don’t know who’s going to be Tsunoda’s teammate in 2023, seen as how AlphaTauri and Red Bull publicly stated they would only release Gasly when a suitable replacement would be found, and by that they mean Colton Herta.
If Gasly is released, his most likely destination would be Alpine.