Delage Unveils Two Open-Top Trims for the Formula 1-Inspired D12 Hypercar

In 2020, the automotive industry witnessed Delange’s rise from its ashes after almost seven decades of inactivity. The dramatic revival, orchestrated by French entrepreneur and racecar aficionado Laurent Tapie, was marked by the unveiling of the Formula One-inspired D12 hybrid hypercar packing a V12 hybrid powertrain.
The modern incarnation of French automaker Delage initially introduced the D12 as a coupe featuring a jet fighter-style canopy that flips open for the driver and passenger to hop in, but now the marque has unveiled two new body kits for the hypercar – Speedster and “F1” – both of which feature an open-top design.
According to the manufacturer, converting the Delage D12 coupe into a Speedster or an F1 model is a seamless operation that can be carried out by two people in less than ten minutes. All they have to do is remove the fighter-jet-like canopy and switch it for either of the two new trims.
For the Speedster incarnation of the D12, the canopy roof has to be removed from the coupe, with only a small windshield remaining in its place to obtain the open-top design.
To transform the hypercar into an “F1,” an even smaller wind protector is installed, along with a protective halo inspired by Formula 1 racecars. Wearing a helmet is required by law with this kind of cockpit, so a high-end helmet is also included in the package.
Each of the trims is priced at €190,000 excluding taxes (nearly $188,000 at current exchange rates), but customers also have the option to purchase both for €260,000 excluding taxes (approx. $256,500). That’s obviously on top of the hypercar’s starting price of $2.2 million.
Created with the aim of making one of the fastest production cars ever built, the D12 is powered by a naturally aspirated 7.6-liter V12 engine mated to an electric motor working together for a total power output of up to 1,130 ps/1,100 hp.
Delage plans to produce a very limited run of only 30 examples of the D12 for worldwide sale. Only 10 of these are destined for the U.S. market, with delivery slated to begin by the end of 2023.
