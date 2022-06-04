Who Said Lambo Buyers Don’t Have Class? British Green Huracan STO Has Looks to Die For

While most of those fortunate enough to afford a Ferrari tend to get theirs with a red look, Lamborghini buyers don’t normally stick to one particular color. As a result, it’s not uncommon to see white, green, yellow, blue, and black examples on a constant basis, as well as different variations of those hues.
But a British Racing Green one? Yep, as such a copy was recently spotted being tested around the roads of the company’s Sant’Agata Bolognese facility. It had a few black accents too, sat on bronze wheels, and by the looks of it, it was an STO.
Sporting improved aerodynamics, and sharper steering over the rest of the range, the Lamborghini Huracan STO will run out of breath at 193 mph (310 kph) and can do the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.0 seconds. Powering it is the same naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 found behind the seats of every other Huracan out there, rated at 631 hp (640 ps / 470 kW) and 417 lb-ft (565 Nm) of torque here. It is hooked up to a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission, and rear-wheel drive.
While a Huracan finished in British Racing Green is definitely something to write home about, it wasn’t the only one spotted on that day, and depicted on video down below. A yellow example then made its way out of the facility for some quick road testing, and it had matching brake calipers, and black side mirror casings, and wheels.
Another STO was spotted near the factory too, and it had what can only be described as a military-spec theme. The matte green paint was contrasted by several black elements and silver wheels, and it had ‘STO’ decals on the doors. The video also shows a black and red Huracan. So, before wrapping it up, what’s you’re favorite color for the brand’s entry-level supercar?
