Jay Leno Drives the 2022 Lamborghini Huracan STO, Says It Shares Miura's DNA

The latest V10-powered Lamborghini might be the greatest. Jay Leno got his hands on the 2022 Huracan STO. His take matters, as this American legend is a known fan of the Italian brand. Here’s why he compares it with the Miura.
It’s hard to argue with Jay Leno when he says that the 2022 Lamborghini Huracan STO is an evolution of Miura’s DNA. That car may have been a dream started by passionate automotive engineers, but it rightfully got its place in history as one of the most important vehicles ever created. Some might even say it was the most delicate, delightful, and elegant car ever to roam this Earth – and we won’t disagree.
Lamborghini says the Huracan STO is a super-sports car that has only one purpose: to deliver “all the feel and technology of a genuine race car in a road-legal model.” That’s what they mean with the “STO” denomination, which stands for “Super Trofeo Omologata.”
What Jay Leno’s reviewing and driving in the video down below comes with a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 that makes 631 HP at 8,000 rpm without breaking the limits of the current Euro 6 pollution standard. It’s rear-wheel drive, but Lamborghini promises it can reach 62 mph (100 kph) from 0 in just 3.0 seconds. With a body made from aluminum and carbon fiber chassis, this Italian yet-to-be-electrified monster is a work of art. It even has its own custom-made Bridgestone tires!
The well-known comedian and American TV host invited the CEO of Lamborghini America to extensively talk about the supercar, but he alone is saying enough to get you hooked. Jay Leno is truly a national treasure at this point. The man argues the Huracan is “one of his favorites” because it has the same appeal as the Miura.
“I’ve been a Lamborghini fan since I was a kid. Ferruccio (ed. Lamborghini) and I share the same birthday – April 28th. I’ve got some Espadas, a couple of Miuras, and this Huracan is the closest to what the Miura was back in the day. Of course, now this is a much faster and much better handling car,” said Leno.
He argues this car may be technologically advanced, but it feels like something made by fearless engineers, exactly how the Miura appeared. Here’s his full take.
