What If the Lamborghini Urus SUV Was Designed During the Murcielago Era?

The Lamborghini Urus Concept was first introduced back in 2012, which was a time when the Italian supercar manufacturer was preparing for an important shift in the brand's visual identity.
The Gallardo was getting ready for its final bow and its retirement into the history books to be replaced by the younger Huracan, while the Murciélago had already made way for the Aventador almost two years before. The old styling was making way for a much more aggressive one, and despite still being years away from its release, the Urus was among the first to showcase this new visual identity.
It featured those thin, slant, horizontal headlights, that were to become the manufacturer's trademark, a clear departure from the more vertical-oriented solution the previous models featured. It was going to be five more years until the public would be treated to the first Lamborghini SUV since the LM002, but the appearance had already been largely decided in 2012.
But what if Lamborghini were more of a visionary and decided to release an SUV much earlier? What if the development of the Urus started shortly after the production of the LM002 had ended back in the early '90s? What if, instead of being contemporary with the Aventador and Huracan, the Urus shared dealership floors with the likes of the Murciélago and Gallardo?
Well, in that case, it would have launched in the early 2000s and probably would have looked something like this rendering. It would have also been quite a strange sight to see considering the performance SUV segment was still a few good years from becoming a thing.
Coming to the market so early would have also meant that the Urus had a very different engine. Like the actual concept of the SUV, this early Urus would have likely featured a 5.2-liter V10 engine with an output of at least 600 hp - that's 50 hp short of what the current Lamborghini SUV gets from its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8.
We're basically talking about alternative history here, something that could have happened but didn't. This sketch proves that the vehicle's design wouldn't have been a problem, and the sound and power output of that V10 tell us that powertrains wouldn't have raised any issues either. Did you ever think you would look back and wish an SUV had come to market sooner? We sure didn't, and yet here we are.
