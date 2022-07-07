What Better Way To Surprise Your Parents Than To Be Born in a Ford Mustang?

Expectant parents, and especially mothers, usually imagine the emotional moment of their baby's arrival long beforehand, but how many of them think this could actually happen in a car?
Germans Christine and Jens Vigsted already had the experience of giving birth to their first child, Thomas, and predictably, they believed that David would come just as "announced". The contractions started, the necessary things were packed, the road to the hospital seemed short, and the future parents of two thought they knew what to do. But it seems that their second child was full of surprises.
So, on the way to the hospital, baby David decided it was the right time to show up, and that he wants to meet his parents sooner. Jens, the father, immediately pulled their electric car, a Ford Mustang Mach-E, on the right side of the road, and assisted on the phone by the couple's midwife, helped deliver their baby boy on the front seat.
Although this is not the first time a baby is born in a car (statistics say that approximately 59,000 American babies are born in unusual places each year), it was still a premiere for Ford, and the company even joked about it. Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO, said with a smile on his face: “We go to extreme lengths to test for every eventuality, but honestly, giving birth in the front passenger seat is not one of our usual tests."
Both the parents and the Ford Company will mark this event as a unique experience, while baby David will surely have a story to tell about his first meeting with the world. The new parents were invited to a Ford showroom to celebrate, as this was the first event of its kind to take place in one of the company's electric cars.
First revealed in November 2019 and being offered for sale a lot later, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has grown quite rapidly in the preferences of European electric SUV seekers.
