Ford F-150 Lightning Attacks the Mountain Trails, EV Meets Lots of Jeep Gladiators

As it turns out, over the first six months of the year, Ford has lost dominance of the full-size pickup truck game. But it will probably strike back like Lightning and thunder over the remainder of the period as its EV sales take flight.
The Blue Oval company has recently kicked off production and first deliveries of its battery-powered zero-emissions gamechanger, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. And while it may not be as hulking as a GMC Hummer EV or as off-road and overlanding friendly as the Rivian R1T, it is also massively cheaper when compared to its current EV rivals. But does that come with drawbacks?
Well, the TFLoffroad guys have decided to further test the mettle of their brand-new 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning EV pickup truck ahead of a cool trip to Alaska. And the father and son duo of Roman and Tommy Mica have proceeded to drive it up some light mountain trail roads “to find out if it’s any good off-road!” Basically, due to the ground clearance constraints that were exhibited from the first minutes of the lengthy vlog episode, it is not. But there are some caveats.
For starters, it is a heavy beast due to the battery packs. Aside from that, it can be perfectly fine as a companion on light gravel trails, as shown in the rest of the video embedded below – where aside from Tommy and Roman’s discussions about the pros and the cons of going off-road with the Lightning, we also noticed a lot of Jeep Gladiators hauling back and forth from the heavier parts of the trails.
So, perhaps you are better off with the latter for extreme adventures – but would that be the intended scenario for a full-size EV pickup truck in the first place? Overall, an instructive piece on what the Lighting can do and do not on a light trail – but we are certainly eagerly waiting for the Alaska goodies even some more.
Well, the TFLoffroad guys have decided to further test the mettle of their brand-new 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning EV pickup truck ahead of a cool trip to Alaska. And the father and son duo of Roman and Tommy Mica have proceeded to drive it up some light mountain trail roads “to find out if it’s any good off-road!” Basically, due to the ground clearance constraints that were exhibited from the first minutes of the lengthy vlog episode, it is not. But there are some caveats.
For starters, it is a heavy beast due to the battery packs. Aside from that, it can be perfectly fine as a companion on light gravel trails, as shown in the rest of the video embedded below – where aside from Tommy and Roman’s discussions about the pros and the cons of going off-road with the Lightning, we also noticed a lot of Jeep Gladiators hauling back and forth from the heavier parts of the trails.
So, perhaps you are better off with the latter for extreme adventures – but would that be the intended scenario for a full-size EV pickup truck in the first place? Overall, an instructive piece on what the Lighting can do and do not on a light trail – but we are certainly eagerly waiting for the Alaska goodies even some more.