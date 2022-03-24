Well-Preserved 1982 Honda CB900F Super Sport Calls for Your Unabated Attention

This retro gemstone would certainly make a great (and highly affordable) companion for your daily commute.
What you’re looking at here is a 1982 variant of Honda’s CB900F Super Sport family, featuring aftermarket shocks, K&N air filters and four-into-one Vance & Hines plumbing. Despite the fact that it’s been ridden for approximately 43k miles (70,000 km), this sexy thing is just a few petty blemishes away from mint condition, and the next person to take it for a ride could be you!
The old-school stunner is currently offered at no reserve on the BaT (Bring a Trailer) website, where you can submit your bids until Saturday, March 26. With two days to go before the auctioning deadline, the highest bid is registered at a negligible 1,500 freedom bucks, so you might be able to snatch this ravishing CB900F for less than two grand.
Honda’s mechanical artifact is put in motion thanks to an air-cooled 901cc inline-four powerhouse, which sports dual overhead cams, sixteen valves and a quartet of 32 mm (1.3 inches) Keihin carburetors. The four-stroke mill is connected to a five-speed transmission, and it’ll gladly produce up to 95 ponies in the vicinity of 9,000 revs per minute.
At a lower point on the rpm range, this bad boy can supply a maximum torque output of 57 pound-feet (77 Nm). By combining the engine’s force with a dry weight of 514 pounds (233 kg), the ‘82 MY CB900F Super Sport is capable of achieving a respectable top speed of 135 mph (217 kph). The bike’s powertrain is hugged by a double cradle frame, and its fuel tank can hold 5.3 gallons (20 liters) of gas when full.
In the suspension department, you will find a set of air-assisted telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the opposite end. Up north, plentiful stopping power is summoned by dual 280 mm (11 inches) discs, while the rear 18-inch hoop carries a single brake rotor that measures 297 mm (11.7 inches) in diameter.
The old-school stunner is currently offered at no reserve on the BaT (Bring a Trailer) website, where you can submit your bids until Saturday, March 26. With two days to go before the auctioning deadline, the highest bid is registered at a negligible 1,500 freedom bucks, so you might be able to snatch this ravishing CB900F for less than two grand.
Honda’s mechanical artifact is put in motion thanks to an air-cooled 901cc inline-four powerhouse, which sports dual overhead cams, sixteen valves and a quartet of 32 mm (1.3 inches) Keihin carburetors. The four-stroke mill is connected to a five-speed transmission, and it’ll gladly produce up to 95 ponies in the vicinity of 9,000 revs per minute.
At a lower point on the rpm range, this bad boy can supply a maximum torque output of 57 pound-feet (77 Nm). By combining the engine’s force with a dry weight of 514 pounds (233 kg), the ‘82 MY CB900F Super Sport is capable of achieving a respectable top speed of 135 mph (217 kph). The bike’s powertrain is hugged by a double cradle frame, and its fuel tank can hold 5.3 gallons (20 liters) of gas when full.
In the suspension department, you will find a set of air-assisted telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the opposite end. Up north, plentiful stopping power is summoned by dual 280 mm (11 inches) discs, while the rear 18-inch hoop carries a single brake rotor that measures 297 mm (11.7 inches) in diameter.