Chip Shortage Forces Honda To Cut Production in Two Domestic Plants by 10%

More on this:

1 Honda-General Electric's HF120 Jet Engines Pass 200k Flight Hours, Sadly Without VTEC

2 First Electric Honda CRF Hits the Market, Targets a Different Clientele Than You Thought

3 The 2022 Honda Si Might Not Beat the VW GTI, It's Still an Equally Thrilling Driver's Car

4 Sony Found the Automotive Partner to Make EVs It Was Looking For: It's Honda

5 1.7M Honda Vehicles Under Scrutiny for Unintended Automatic Emergency Braking