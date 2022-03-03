Horror Prediction Claims the Chip Shortage Could Last Until 2025

More on this:

1 Top Chipmaker Says the Shortage Was Unavoidable, It Would Have Happened Anyway

2 Toyota Is Suddenly Super-Optimistic About the Chip Shortage

3 Mercedes Doesn’t Surprise Anyone With Its Chip Shortage Prediction

4 Ford Idles 2022 F-150 Production at Kansas City Assembly Plant for a Week

5 General Motors CEO Says New Cars Won’t Get Cheaper Despite Chip Recovery