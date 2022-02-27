Ford Idles 2022 F-150 Production at Kansas City Assembly Plant for a Week

From the 28th of February through March 6th, the Ford Motor Company will temporarily halt production of the F-150 pickup truck at the Kansas City Assembly Plant in Missouri. A document published by the United Autoworkers Union doesn’t state the reason for the week-long shutdown.
Approximately 7,250 souls are currently working at the Claycomo-based facility as per Ford, of which in the ballpark of 6,900 souls are hourly employees. Kansas City also manufactures the Transit and E-Transit vans.
Ever since the pandemic wreaked havoc on life as we know it, a constant shortage of microchips made automobile production difficult for many automakers and suppliers. According to recent reports, a short supply of vital microchips appears to be the reason for this temporary shuttering.
Priced from $29,990 at press time, the half-ton workhorse is available in eight grades: XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum, Limited, Tremor, and Raptor. Customers are further offered three cab styles (Regular, SuperCab, SuperCrew) as well as three box lengths (5.5 feet, 6.5 feet, and 8.0 feet).
Following the announcement of the optional Onboard Scales, Smart Hitch, and continuously controlled damping, the Ford F-150 has received a few tasteful goodies for the 2022 model year. The STX Black Appearance Package for the XL with the 101A equipment group opens the list, along with the XLT Black Appearance Package, Lariat Black Appearance Package, and Platinum Appearance Package. The Bed Utility Package is now optional on lesser trim levels, and the exterior color palette has welcomed Atlas Blue. What’s more, the company has confirmed that “the Raptor R will feature a V8 engine."
The E-Transit electric van is currently listed from $43,295 excluding destination charge and the federal tax credit. Available with three roof heights and three body lengths, the E-Transit is offered in Cargo, Cutaway, and Chassis Cab flavors. As for the internal combustion-engined Transit, $35,925 is the suggested retail price of the most basic specification of the cargo van.
