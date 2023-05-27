Welcome to the Mansory Universe, Where Rolls-Royce Dawns Taste the Rainbow

We had a small debate in the office if it's pink or purple, and since most of us lean towards the former, pink it is – or magenta/fuchsia if you're splitting hairs. But the exact hue is not essential. What matters is that Mansory decided to apply it to one of the best open-top luxury grand tourers out there: the Rolls-Royce Dawn.
Following in the footsteps of that appealing aftermarket take on the Bentley Bentayga we covered earlier in the week, this Rolls-Royce Dawn is at the other end of the spectrum. And you can blame it on the gradient color, with pink being the dominating shade, and the forged carbon look of specific add-ons.
The front bumper, fenders, and doors were painted pink, and the vivid hue turns purple and black at the other end. Don't let the dark look of the hood, grille, and front bumper attachments trick you into thinking they're black because it's forged carbon and continues on the windscreen surround. More forged carbon was used at the rear, on the trunk lid, and diffuser that has an extra brake light in the middle.
We should also mention the rest of the exterior add-ons, as these comprise the pieces attached to the side intakes in the front bumper, the apron, side skirts, and spoiler at the rear, alongside a few rear bumper attachments and additional trim on the front fenders. They gave a blue-ish look to the emblems at both ends, and that includes the Spirit of Ecstasy sculpture. The wheels are part of the tuner's FS.23 series, and they are offered in two sizes: 22 and 24 inches.
Can't taste the rainbow yet? You will have to look at the interior for that, which is even flashier than the outside of this Rolls-Royce Dawn. It has pink leather wrapped around the dashboard, steering wheel, center console, door cards, seats, and pillars, with the occasional light blue trim. Mansory added their logo to the seatbelts, steering wheel, floor mats, and headrests, so you'll never have to ask which tuner was responsible for the bold makeover.
On a more positive aspect, the pictured Rolls-Royce Dawn boasts more power than the original one, which was good for 563 hp (571 ps/420 kW). The output is rated at 730 hp (740 ps/544 kW), and the torque has gone up from 605 to 738 lb-ft (820-1,000 Nm). The controversial tuner claims that thanks to the extra oomph, this luxury open-top model needs just 4.5 seconds to hit 62 miles an hour (100 kph) from naught and that the top speed stands at 177 mph (285 kph). So, do you hate this Dawn too, or should you have your petrolhead license revoked?
