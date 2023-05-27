Tesla Is Again Offering Two FSD Beta Branches With the Release of V11.4.2

Tesla has rolled out the much-hyped FSD Beta V11.4.2, and it looks like it will go to a lot of people. Still, the EV maker would not risk sending it to the newest wave of beta testers, who will remain on V11.3.6 for a tad longer. This is the second time Tesla has pushed two software branches to different groups of beta testers.
The EV maker earlier opened the FSD Beta program to all cars in North America bought with the FSD capability or those who paid the $199 subscription. This marked an important moment for the Tesla FSD community, as the new testers were allowed access to FSD Beta without a background check. Still, they were not receiving the latest FSD V11.4.1 build but the previous V11.3.6. It was packed inside the 2023.12.10 software update, effectively shielding these users from the more cutting-edge builds.
This is easy because Tesla doesn't allow installing an earlier software version. That's why the new Tesla Model S and Model X could not install FSD Beta, as their software had a superior version than what was shipping with FSD. Tesla does that to differentiate between the several software builds it installs in its vehicles. The non-FSD builds have the highest version number (currently 2023.20), so those cars running it could not install FSD Beta.
With the 2023.12.9 software version, Tesla introduced the FSD Beta V11.3.6 to everyone as a mass update. The build was considered safe enough to be tested by those unfamiliar with the automated driving software. When it was released, we thought Tesla would finally give up sending various builds to its cars and switch to a unified system instead. Yet, the FSD Beta V11.4.2, rolling out this weekend, proved us wrong.
The latest iteration of the FSD Beta software was meant to correct the bugs in the V11.4.1 build, which was an important update to Tesla's self-driving software. Elon Musk promised it would address some easy-to-fix bugs, such as the repeated slow-downs when oncoming vehicles were encountered on a narrow road. The FSD Beta V11.4.2 was sent on Friday to Tesla employees and, soon after that, to select beta testers. Because the OTA update has a lower software version (2023.7.10), it cannot be installed by those in the other two groups.
So far, this FSD build landed in the early adopters' vehicles, with no new testers allowed to install it. Many were still rocking the V11.3.6, albeit on a 2022 software build, so this is a significant change for them. The update improves lane changes, assertiveness when encountering pedestrians, and overall smoothness. Besides the observed speed limits, the Autopilot will also adapt the speed to the road and weather conditions.
One interesting change with this software version is how long you're suspended when you get five forced disengagements. Based on the release notes, the time is now only one week, down from two weeks previously. This shows Tesla has more confidence in the FSD Beta software as it improves over time.
This is easy because Tesla doesn't allow installing an earlier software version. That's why the new Tesla Model S and Model X could not install FSD Beta, as their software had a superior version than what was shipping with FSD. Tesla does that to differentiate between the several software builds it installs in its vehicles. The non-FSD builds have the highest version number (currently 2023.20), so those cars running it could not install FSD Beta.
With the 2023.12.9 software version, Tesla introduced the FSD Beta V11.3.6 to everyone as a mass update. The build was considered safe enough to be tested by those unfamiliar with the automated driving software. When it was released, we thought Tesla would finally give up sending various builds to its cars and switch to a unified system instead. Yet, the FSD Beta V11.4.2, rolling out this weekend, proved us wrong.
The latest iteration of the FSD Beta software was meant to correct the bugs in the V11.4.1 build, which was an important update to Tesla's self-driving software. Elon Musk promised it would address some easy-to-fix bugs, such as the repeated slow-downs when oncoming vehicles were encountered on a narrow road. The FSD Beta V11.4.2 was sent on Friday to Tesla employees and, soon after that, to select beta testers. Because the OTA update has a lower software version (2023.7.10), it cannot be installed by those in the other two groups.
So far, this FSD build landed in the early adopters' vehicles, with no new testers allowed to install it. Many were still rocking the V11.3.6, albeit on a 2022 software build, so this is a significant change for them. The update improves lane changes, assertiveness when encountering pedestrians, and overall smoothness. Besides the observed speed limits, the Autopilot will also adapt the speed to the road and weather conditions.
One interesting change with this software version is how long you're suspended when you get five forced disengagements. Based on the release notes, the time is now only one week, down from two weeks previously. This shows Tesla has more confidence in the FSD Beta software as it improves over time.
This is the right release to go wide— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 26, 2023