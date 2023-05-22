Finally a Mansory That We Don't Hate: Say Hello to This Posh Bentley Bentayga

The words Mansory and good-looking projects usually belong in different sentences. Nevertheless, the tuner's builds are sometimes less questionable and quite pretty every now and then, like the pictured Bentley Bentayga, which came from their Netherlands division.
Finished in a nice shade of blue, the luxury crossover features a few black accents for a sportier look. Besides these, it was equipped with several aftermarket parts signed by Mansory that can be seen at both ends. It has a new hood, add-ons in the front bumper, a multi-fin diffuser that leaves room for the four exhaust pipes, rear bumper attachments, and a pair of spoilers on the roof and tailgate. Fatter than before, the side skirts are new, and so are the fender flares.
Mansory has also given it add-ons behind the three-quarter rear windows and new side mirror casings. For extra street cred, most of these parts were made of carbon fiber and have a naked look. The OEM logos on the hood and tailgate soldier on, but the tuner's emblem can be seen decorating the wheels. These have a larger diameter than the stock offering, sporting a multi-spoke pattern and a concave shape. Mansory offers numerous other wheel options for its projects. Suppose you don't fancy any of them. In that case, a simple online search will reveal tons of additional alloys that fit the Bentayga in different sizes that can be finished in almost any color imaginable.
Did the pictured Bentley Bentayga escape the tuner's wrath when it comes to personalizing the interior? That's what we think, given that they haven't released cockpit images. The dominating hue appears black, though we could be wrong, as the cabin is only partially visible in a single picture of the car. That said, we would not act surprised if they at least gave it a few special touches, like new floor mats, if they haven't re-upholstered the seats, dashboard, door cards, and other components in fine leather upholstery and suede. If you are aware of images revealing the interior of this build, then you should share them with us in the comments section below.
Power boosts are on the menu for the Bentley Bentayga at Mansory. The V8-powered variant can be had with 739 hp (750 ps/552 kW) and 752 lb-ft (1,020 Nm) of torque. The stock one has 542 hp (550 ps/405 kW) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) to play with and takes 4.5 seconds to accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph) from zero. The additional oomph allows the vehicle to deal with the sprint in 3.7 seconds, according to the tuner, en route to a 197 mph (317 kph) top speed, up from the standard model's 180 mph (290 kph).
